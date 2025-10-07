Flame N Hotz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wifi 43 and Triangle Octane. This strain is well-balanced, offering a blend of sativa and indica genetics for a versatile cannabis experience. Flame N Hotz is known for its robust THC content, typically ranging from 25% to 28%, making it a suitable choice for experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a potent and uplifting high. This strain is ideal for enhancing mood, unwinding after a long day, and fostering creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Flame N Hotz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression, for both physical and mental relief. Bred by Jungle Boys, Flame N Hotz features flavors like garlic, diesel, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Flame N Hotz typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Flame N Hotz is the strain of choice for those seeking a high-THC experience with a balanced blend of effects. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Flame N Hotz,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.