Flo Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Starfighter with Animal Mints. The effects of this strain are uplifting and energizing, and can turn any bland social situation into a pleasant one. The flavor of Flo Mints is chocolatey, musky, and gassy. This strain is ideal for those looking to get swept away into a delicious state of euphoria.
