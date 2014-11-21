ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Starfighter is an indica-dominant hybrid whose combined obscurity and quality have garnered this strain quite the reputation among growers and connoisseurs alike. Bred by Alien Genetics, Starfighter mixes genetics from Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg to create a sweetly aromatic, uplifting hybrid that boasts its potency with a sparkling coat of star-like trichomes. Although the original Starfighter genetics have been discontinued, Exotic Genetix have resurrected similar phenotypes in seed form. 

Avatar for seaeastman
Member since 2016
Alright guys, let's get right into it, this is one of those reviews that are only written when the writer has a really really good smoke, is overwhelmed by the pleasure of the experience of it, and is compelled to review it to share it, celebrate it and preserve it. So come along! Now, lettuce talk ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Very, very nice. I have one of those amazing unicorn jobs... my boss brought me to Farma to pick out an eighth of my choice for a job well done... I grabbed the Starfighter from Green Bodhi. It was between the Starfighter and the Ghost OG, because when you see Green Bodhi on the menu, you buy it. ...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for avehcado
Member since 2016
I smoked barely a bowl last night in my car, and you best believe my ass was tripping. I didn't think I was that high at first because it takes a moment to really hit you. I walked out of the car into the lobby of my hotel and I was dead sure I looked high af. As soon as I laid onto the bed, my mind...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Totoro13
Member since 2016
Really smooth herb, love the taste, recommended for people with pain problems but, also helps with awareness
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for MikeyMike86
Member since 2016
Very nice strain. It is a pleasant smoking flower. Nice pungent smell. For me the high just didn't last as long but was great at its peak. If you're a cougher this strain might be heavy on your throat.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryTalkative
Lineage

Lemon Alien Dawg
Tahoe Alien
Starfighter
Chicago Typewriter
Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien
