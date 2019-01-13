ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Flo Walker
  4. Reviews

Flo Walker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flo Walker.

Avatar for forserious13
Member since 2017
Love this strain, definitely as advertised. Helps relax without couch lock, and definitely helps with pain (currently have a pinched nerve it’s helping) I’ve gotten this a few times from dispensaries and it’s never disappointed
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for RoilynMac
Member since 2018
Flo Walker - Pleasantly surprised! Very true to the Leafly description. Check out the terpenes in this strain! THC is good but the magic is in the terpenes - #terpenes
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Pandurp721
Member since 2017
I'm enjoying this very much. I bought a preroll but I will be keeping my eyes open for bud itself.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Irish91
Member since 2011
Pretty nice sugar wax really shows the effect of the strain. Kind of a dazey head high along with a solid body high. I can still get stuff done but takes a little motivation. Smells lightly of berries and pot. Makes me cough a lot which can be a good sign.
Avatar for lilredgizmo
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric