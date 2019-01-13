Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flo Walker.
Reviews
6
forserious13
Member since 2017
Love this strain, definitely as advertised. Helps relax without couch lock, and definitely helps with pain (currently have a pinched nerve it’s helping) I’ve gotten this a few times from dispensaries and it’s never disappointed
Pretty nice sugar wax really shows the effect of the strain. Kind of a dazey head high along with a solid body high. I can still get stuff done but takes a little motivation. Smells lightly of berries and pot. Makes me cough a lot which can be a good sign.