Hybrid

Flo Walker

Flo Walker

Flo Walker from award-winning breeder, The Vault Genetics, is an exceptional indica-dominant cross with potency and flavor. By combining the legendary likes of Skywalker OG and DJ Short’s Flo, Flo Walker takes on the calming sedative body of its Afghani parentage while commingling with Flo’s brilliant flavor and clear mental state. Enjoy this strain in the evening to temper physical pain and restlessness.

Avatar for forserious13
Member since 2017
Love this strain, definitely as advertised. Helps relax without couch lock, and definitely helps with pain (currently have a pinched nerve it’s helping) I’ve gotten this a few times from dispensaries and it’s never disappointed
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for RoilynMac
Member since 2018
Flo Walker - Pleasantly surprised! Very true to the Leafly description. Check out the terpenes in this strain! THC is good but the magic is in the terpenes - #terpenes
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lilredgizmo
Member since 2016
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for Pandurp721
Member since 2017
I'm enjoying this very much. I bought a preroll but I will be keeping my eyes open for bud itself.
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Flo
parent
Strain
Flo Walker