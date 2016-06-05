We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 58%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 45%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Reviews
608
CedricValley
Member since 2020
I have an anxiety disorder which causes panic attacks, among other mental and physical conditions. When I start to stress, and feel panic coming in the first thing I go for is the flo. It bings my anxiety down 3/4 right away, and stops it from turning into a panic attack. This strain also allows for...