Flo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flo.

Effects

448 people reported 3445 effects
Happy 58%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 45%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

608

Avatar for CedricValley
Member since 2020
I have an anxiety disorder which causes panic attacks, among other mental and physical conditions. When I start to stress, and feel panic coming in the first thing I go for is the flo. It bings my anxiety down 3/4 right away, and stops it from turning into a panic attack. This strain also allows for...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Nobsbud
Member since 2020
This strain has by far been one of my favorites. It’s a all day kinda bud I’d recommend it to any sativa head.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for monstapuss
Member since 2015
Just happiness!!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Daddy-J
Member since 2020
Super easy going. Not a heavy hitter. Great to use at any time morning noon or night. Didn't make me tired at all. Simply a general relaxation.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dogstarwoman
Member since 2019
it doesn't make you high, but helps arthritis pain, helps me focus and takes the edge off anxiety. I love it
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BiCoastal
Member since 2015
Smooth and very interesting taste. It creeps up on you and I think it’s very potent.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Tylerdon
Member since 2019
One of my favorite flavors. Great focused high too. In my top 10.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted