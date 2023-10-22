Floss Sugar reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Floss Sugar.
Floss Sugar strain effects
Floss Sugar strain flavors
Floss Sugar reviews
M........n
October 22, 2023
Tried this strain when I saw it at the dispensary. It is very sweet and fruity. I feel like it helped me stay focused on my tasks, without feeling cloudy, and still staying relaxed.
m........i
November 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
I bought this in AR for $10 an eighth, but it's only 10.6% THC. Sometimes I like a weaker strain because I like a light buzz, but %10 THC flower is fairly weak. It is only a light buzz and doesn't last that long, but it's a nice hit I can take and still be functional. The smell is good and the taste is at least un-objectional.