I bought this in AR for $10 an eighth, but it's only 10.6% THC. Sometimes I like a weaker strain because I like a light buzz, but %10 THC flower is fairly weak. It is only a light buzz and doesn't last that long, but it's a nice hit I can take and still be functional. The smell is good and the taste is at least un-objectional.

