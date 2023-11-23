Floss Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Floss Sugar is a sweet and creamy strain that has a spicy and piney aroma with hints of kush. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and uplifting. Floss Sugar is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Floss Sugar effects include feeling creative, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Floss Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Good Day Farm, Floss Sugar features flavors like menthol, mint, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Floss Sugar typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Floss Sugar is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Floss Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.