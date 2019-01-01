ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Flying Hammer
  • Leafly flower of Flying Hammer

Hybrid

Flying Hammer

Flying Hammer

An Anesthesia mother and Afghan Haze father were crossed by Gage Green Group to create Flying Hammer. The mother was chosen for its heavy physical high, while the Afghan Haze was selected to bring in cerebral effects. Flying Hammer has a musky quality that’s lightened by Afghan Haze’s citrus influences.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Anesthesia
parent
Strain
Flying Hammer