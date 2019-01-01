Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
An Anesthesia mother and Afghan Haze father were crossed by Gage Green Group to create Flying Hammer. The mother was chosen for its heavy physical high, while the Afghan Haze was selected to bring in cerebral effects. Flying Hammer has a musky quality that’s lightened by Afghan Haze’s citrus influences.