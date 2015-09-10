ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Anesthesia
  • Leafly flower of Anesthesia

Indica

Anesthesia

Anesthesia

Anesthesia is the result of breeding the popular old school Afghan Skunk indica with Herojuana. It was created in 2007 by breeder Whazzup in an effort to keep the Afghani Skunk strain going as it had long been only available as a cutting from another plant. Anesthesia was selected as a “Breeder’s Choice” Selection by Dutch seed company Sannie’s Seeds, which has helped to spread its popularity and availability. When grown, these plants branch quite a bit and may grow wider and closer to the ground rather than tall before flowering at 9-10 weeks. Anesthesia flowers are dense and covered in crystals. They have a musky, earthy smell and flavor that is common in its Afghan heritage. Known for its strong, sedative indica buzz, this is a strain that’s often recommended for pain—just as its name would suggest.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

88 reported effects from 38 people

    Reviews

    48

    Show all

    Avatar for PauliK
    Member since 2010
    (afghani x skunk / herijuana) Very potent. 1 hit and wait is advised. Immediate effect is up but will creep into very stoned\high. Not for beginners (can be too instense)
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for DamienDarke
    Member since 2011
    A friend of mine invited me over to his house to smoke some of this stuff. I never heard of it then, so I wanted to try it. A newbie friend of mine came with me to try this. When we got there, my friend had a 4-hose hookah in the middle of the room with a packed bowl the size of a doorknob. There...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    Euphoric
    Avatar for jstank
    Member since 2012
    Intense. Not for beginners. So high. No pain. No stress.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    SleepyTingly
    Avatar for Fireslayer805
    Member since 2012
    My wife knows what's up when I pull out my jar of anesthesia. Time for some lovin. Don't think too hard on this though, fill your time with productive stuff, whether it's in the bedroom or out on a hike.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEnergeticEuphoric
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    Picked this one up at a "resource" center in Medford, Ore. Visually a very pretty flower. Very high calyx to leaf ratio which is always great to see. The smell isnt as strong as i think it can be, so a bit more curing would have been appreciated. I am a heavy 10+ year daily smoker, my tolerance i...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    Sleepy
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Afghan Skunk
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Herijuana
    parent
    Strain
    Anesthesia
    First strain child
    Flying Hammer
    child
    Second strain child
    Harlem
    child

    Photos

    User uploaded image of AnesthesiaUser uploaded image of AnesthesiaUser uploaded image of AnesthesiaUser uploaded image of AnesthesiaUser uploaded image of Anesthesia
    more
    photos