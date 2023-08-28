Forbidden Cherry
Forbidden Cherry
FbC
Hybrid
Uplifted
Focused
Talkative
Berry
Lemon
Sweet
Forbidden Cherry effects are mostly calming.
Forbidden Cherry strain effects
Forbidden Cherry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Forbidden Cherry strain reviews(4)
q........s
August 28, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
First & foremost the bud I had was gorgeous! It smoked very smoothly & flavor-able. I felt a calming body high. Definitely a strain I would use for a late night or weekend to unwind.
d........v
January 23, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
The bud itself it gorgeous. A good choice for crawling into bed as well ;)
8........w
November 27, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice for am. I tried for vertigo i usually experience in am so it did give a little of an appetite with an additional cbd gummy added.