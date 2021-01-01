Forbidden Lemon Glue is a unique cross of Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangie) and Lemon Glue (Lemon Tree x Glue). Its distinct scent has thick grapefruit and lemon smells over a fuel base. Easy to grow, this indica with dark purple buds has relaxing effects, great for chilling out at the end of the day.
Strain Details
Forbidden Lemon Glue is a unique cross of Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangie) and Lemon Glue (Lemon Tree x Glue). Its distinct scent has thick grapefruit and lemon smells over a fuel base. Easy to grow, this indica with dark purple buds has relaxing effects, great for chilling out at the end of the day.