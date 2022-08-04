Forbidden Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Forbidden Mintz.
Forbidden Mintz strain effects
Forbidden Mintz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Forbidden Mintz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........2
August 4, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This was easily the best smoke I've ever had. Freddy's Fuego was the brand, so top shelf here in WA. I've never had a smoother smoke. Also, the bud was weirdly super purple and lumpy, like a young pinecone. Ground up it was about 30% green and looked anywhere from straight purple to a beautiful deep magenta. Burned smooth, tasted softly of herb, a dash of citrus and a clean mint finish. Brand might matter, but I'm sold.
j........1
January 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Extremely dense flower with mild fruity and slightly cheesy aroma. There is a high terp profile and trichome ranges throughout the flowers. Taste of both fruit and earth.
p........o
May 4, 2022
Hungry
Sleepy
Feels happy but sleepy. Puts pressure in between my eyes and everything sounds louder.
h........y
June 15, 2024
Fire
D........2
October 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
beatiful purple nugs with lots of orange hair's the nugs have a very loose structure but are held together well by how sticky it is. very pleasant nose with a very wide spectrum of scents with top notes of fresh fruit and funk(not skunk) with a crisp of finish of citrus and mint. This smooth smoke leaves you with a relaxed and lightening body high and might just leave you taking a nap