Forbidden Mintz effects are mostly calming.
Forbidden Mintz potency is higher THC than average.
Forbidden Mintz, also known as "Forbidden Mints" and "Forbidden Mint," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Forbidden Fruit with SinMint Cookies. This new strain produces a sweet mint and cherry flavor profile with tropical undertones. Forbidden Mintz effects are deeply relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and tension. Forbidden Mintz was originally bred by SinCity Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Forbidden Mintz - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
