This was easily the best smoke I've ever had. Freddy's Fuego was the brand, so top shelf here in WA. I've never had a smoother smoke. Also, the bud was weirdly super purple and lumpy, like a young pinecone. Ground up it was about 30% green and looked anywhere from straight purple to a beautiful deep magenta. Burned smooth, tasted softly of herb, a dash of citrus and a clean mint finish. Brand might matter, but I'm sold.