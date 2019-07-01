Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Okay taste and okay smell if your looking for something that will slap you in the face this is not it. Feels more like a mid-day just relaxing you don’t really feel it hit you like I said already but more of a you will flow into