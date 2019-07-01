ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Forbidden Zkittlez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Forbidden Zkittlez.

Reviews

7

Avatar for TomAce
Member since 2019
Beautiful purple nugs and an amazing fruity aroma to complement it
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jelanihamilton99
Member since 2019
Okay taste and okay smell if your looking for something that will slap you in the face this is not it. Feels more like a mid-day just relaxing you don’t really feel it hit you like I said already but more of a you will flow into
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Famousmachine
Member since 2019
Great flavor, really packs a punch
feelings
Avatar for BkDrew718
Member since 2019
Definitely one of my top 5 favs... Grab this any time you can find it...
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Quantez99
Member since 2018
The best I had in a long time
feelings