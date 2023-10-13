Fotia
THC 23%CBG 1%
Fotia
Fot
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Earthy
Citrus
Tea
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Limonene
Fotia effects are mostly calming.
Fotia potency is higher THC than average.
Fotia is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Fotia has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fotia, before let us know! Leave a review.
Fotia strain effects
Fotia strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fotia strain reviews(3)
c........1
October 13, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
MEDICINAL AF!!! Prepare to forget what you were doing and just vibe out.. literally feels like autism lmao just memory loss, dancing, and tryinghard to make sense of anything. Aroma and flavor is citrus, tea tree oil, chai tea, and earth!
q........c
May 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Ganjedddd