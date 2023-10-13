Fotia reviews
Fotia strain effects
Fotia strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........1
October 13, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
MEDICINAL AF!!! Prepare to forget what you were doing and just vibe out.. literally feels like autism lmao just memory loss, dancing, and tryinghard to make sense of anything. Aroma and flavor is citrus, tea tree oil, chai tea, and earth!
q........c
May 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Ganjedddd