This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 49%
Giggly 31%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%
Reviews
855
grindsnyce3000
Member since 2019
This strain is stellar. I smoked it and didn't feel anything for like 2 minutes then it was like "whoosh". My scalp got super tingly and I felt clear and focused. Like I landed on a wave, ready to surf. This is the kind of weed that makes me want to write a weed review. Anyway, smoke this weed and ...
