FPOG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain FPOG.

Effects

586 people reported 4399 effects
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 49%
Giggly 31%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

Avatar for grindsnyce3000
Member since 2019
This strain is stellar. I smoked it and didn't feel anything for like 2 minutes then it was like "whoosh". My scalp got super tingly and I felt clear and focused. Like I landed on a wave, ready to surf. This is the kind of weed that makes me want to write a weed review. Anyway, smoke this weed and ...
CreativeFocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for Jhollywood_7
Member since 2019
This strain totally messed me up. Spaced out super hard, totally lit. Giggles on top of giggles with this. Dabbing live resin, haven’t smoked flower.
GigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Dj7shawty1redd7
Member since 2019
Very fruity Citrus smelling strand smokes ok breaks up wonderfully much better I. concentrate form.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Photos

Avatar for rebeccakp93
Member since 2017
I’ve tried this strain before as shatter and it was POTENT! As a flower... I’m pretty disappointed. Maybe just a bad batch but I wouldnt get again.
Avatar for Getterreid
Member since 2020
Relaxed euphoric feeling. Able to operate machinery in order to help our around the house. Enjoy some games of Apex, and most of no anxiety or depression.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for MF1DDY
Member since 2020
FPOG lived up to its hype!!!! Highly recommended.
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Esty1124
Member since 2020
I am a low tolerance smoker I take 1 to 2 hits of fruity pebbles and my anxiety is gone great for night time use gets me very sleepy. definitely not a daytime strain But is a good strain for sleep
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed