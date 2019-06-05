ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. FPOG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of FPOG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 874 reviews

FPOG

aka Fruity Pebbles, Fruity Pebbles OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 52 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 874 reviews

FPOG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

586 people reported 4399 effects
Happy 61%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 49%
Giggly 31%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

874

Show all

Avatar for CaptainKush99
Member since 2015
Knocked me on my fuckin' ass. Tasted heavenly. I spaced harder than I ever have before, and I even started to hallucinate. Made me forget all my troubles and put me in a great mood. To say the least I was really fucking high. 10/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for pinkiepie
Member since 2014
Hands down, my favorite stain. The only high I bother remembering by name. Makes me feel super happy, friendly, loving, relaxed, ready to have fun or get some work done. Also, the potency's what I look for for regular use. You definitely get super high, but not to the point of losing function. I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for crazycolton55
Member since 2014
This stuff will smell up the whole room and I had it in a bag in a jar in a briefcase. When smelled it smells like super pungent almost a little skunky and very fruity. When breaking up, you will smell the fruity pebbles cereal scent extremely sweet. When smoked it is like taking a big bite of fruit...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for splifroll22
Member since 2014
For the head, Fruity Pebbles put me in a straight up whistle-while-you-work mood. I felt elevated and calm. This is a more body feeling stoned in the head sorta strain- a little hazey. I felt warm and happy but not really awake and bright. I actually felt slowed down creatively but in my mood ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Garmstrong
Member since 2012
Medicinally: For me, this was literally a cure-all. Not an ounce of pain. This was almost like a prescription-pain pill. Helps to literally dissipate any pain that was in your body. If you see it, get it. Recreationally: This is quite possibly the best strain I have ever toked upon. I literally ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find FPOG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry FPOG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Strain
FPOG
First strain child
Fruit Rollupz
child
Second strain child
Sweet Pebbles
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with FPOG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for FPOG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes
6 Cannabis Strains for People Who Love Berry Terpenes
The top 10 trending cannabis strains of 2019
The top 10 trending cannabis strains of 2019