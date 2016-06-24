Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frank's Gift.
Reviews
44
jenmars62
Member since 2015
Ashamed for not smoking this amazing strain years ago. Instant pain relief! My physical pain has melted away. The emotional peacefulness was a nice surprise.
Will definitely be a regular choice where available.
Having been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, I was looking for a strain that would relieve cramping, ease the nerves, but would allow me to function during the day. Frank's Gift is a life saver. Excellent medical values and relaxing, but I can survive the day.
Frank’s gift is excellent for anxiety and pain. It’s a strain I always keep in my medicine cabinet because it gives me pain relief without hindering my ability to work. I’m usually a two-hitter-quitter with most flower, but it usually takes me about 7 or 8 hits of Frank’s Gift, if not more, to hit a...
tested at 13.82% CBD and 8.82% THC. obtained from Seven Clover in Albuquerque NM for $6 a gram got an 1/8 to test out. typical smell and taste for a cbd dominant strain, very earthy, piney, with a slight sweet smell. very nice meds for anxiety, stress, or pain. one of the better cbd strains I've tri...
Franks Gift wonderful strain. I used this strain to alleviate panic attack's regarding symptoms caused by Ptsd. Very helpful strain as well for muscle and shoulder pain. Tested at 15 % Cbd 8 % winner all around. A little goes a long way.Very good for migraines as well.Hope you find your comfort in t...
I am actually super disappointed in this strain. I am not 100% sure if it was just a bad batch but the high was weak... Sunshine Tiki Hut was the brand and/or grower. I recommend it for the CBD aspect but NOT for the high.