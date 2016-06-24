ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Frank's Gift
  4. Reviews

Frank's Gift reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frank's Gift.

Reviews

44

Avatar for jenmars62
Member since 2015
Ashamed for not smoking this amazing strain years ago. Instant pain relief! My physical pain has melted away. The emotional peacefulness was a nice surprise. Will definitely be a regular choice where available.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SailLife
Member since 2018
Having been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, I was looking for a strain that would relieve cramping, ease the nerves, but would allow me to function during the day. Frank's Gift is a life saver. Excellent medical values and relaxing, but I can survive the day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for angel1717
Member since 2019
I don’t like the taste or smell of this strain while smoking. Helps relax. Not one of my favorites because of the taste but I’m sure it’s different for everyone!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for flamingtrash
Member since 2018
Frank’s gift is excellent for anxiety and pain. It’s a strain I always keep in my medicine cabinet because it gives me pain relief without hindering my ability to work. I’m usually a two-hitter-quitter with most flower, but it usually takes me about 7 or 8 hits of Frank’s Gift, if not more, to hit a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Frank's GiftUser uploaded image of Frank's GiftUser uploaded image of Frank's GiftUser uploaded image of Frank's GiftUser uploaded image of Frank's Gift
more
photos
Avatar for seanzy84
Member since 2016
tested at 13.82% CBD and 8.82% THC. obtained from Seven Clover in Albuquerque NM for $6 a gram got an 1/8 to test out. typical smell and taste for a cbd dominant strain, very earthy, piney, with a slight sweet smell. very nice meds for anxiety, stress, or pain. one of the better cbd strains I've tri...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for TedN3dee
Member since 2017
Franks Gift wonderful strain. I used this strain to alleviate panic attack's regarding symptoms caused by Ptsd. Very helpful strain as well for muscle and shoulder pain. Tested at 15 % Cbd 8 % winner all around. A little goes a long way.Very good for migraines as well.Hope you find your comfort in t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mamamarijuana1118
Member since 2018
I am actually super disappointed in this strain. I am not 100% sure if it was just a bad batch but the high was weak... Sunshine Tiki Hut was the brand and/or grower. I recommend it for the CBD aspect but NOT for the high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Natohughes
Member since 2018
Good strain helped with my pain depression and anxiety
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted