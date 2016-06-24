Frank’s Gift is a phenomenal phenotype of Skunk Haze that has been known to generate a lot of CBD. This strain delivers a nearly mythological ratio of CBD/THC that lends itself to a variety of medical uses associated with physical discomfort, inflammation, and anxiety. Though Frank’s Gift has predominantly appeared in Oregon, it’s slowly being disseminated throughout the West Coast.
