French Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain French Cookies.
French Cookies effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 14 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms