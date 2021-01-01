French King reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain French King.
French King effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 16 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Gastrointestinal disorder
50% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy French King near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.