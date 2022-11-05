French Macaron
French Macaron
FMc
Hybrid
Sleepy
Relaxed
Hungry
Skunk
Berry
Vanilla
French Macaron effects are mostly calming.
French Macaron is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, French Macaron, before let us know! Leave a review.
French Macaron strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
French Macaron strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
French Macaron strain reviews(21)
c........9
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
The lineage to this strain is (Gelato 33 x French Cookies). Even though it's a heavy indica leaning hybrid it does give an initial heady cerebral high accompanied by a full on Indica body stone and soon after comes a trip to dream town cuz this shit will knock you out if you pick up some top shelf quality w/THC at 27% and higher.
r........3
September 9, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
AZ Nectar Farms Kief - FRENCH MACARON —————————— • 16.12% THC • Bought as pre-roll • Tastes Amazing!! ❤️Like mini Twizzlers🤤 • Still waiting for it to take my ankle/foot pain away. • Smoked a gram to myself, high lasted an hr. • The next day: I felt amazing! • Deff buying this again
x........7
January 24, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Uplifted
A very strong THC level - the sample I had tested at 29% THC and less than 1% CBD, so this is really a very strong but interesting Indica. It has a very familiar body and mind relaxing-component, like a benzodiazepine. The only mind effect, besides allowing you to compartmentalize and help dismiss the anxious, over-zealous and -fatigued reactions and vulnerability to the pathogens of others’ in your life, while you drift deeper into your bed of favorite couch and focus on what counts, besides giving yourself these mini vacations to separate the static from the signal of life and see the trees becoming the forest, instead of the forest becoming eventually, just that, a tree.