A very strong THC level - the sample I had tested at 29% THC and less than 1% CBD, so this is really a very strong but interesting Indica. It has a very familiar body and mind relaxing-component, like a benzodiazepine. The only mind effect, besides allowing you to compartmentalize and help dismiss the anxious, over-zealous and -fatigued reactions and vulnerability to the pathogens of others’ in your life, while you drift deeper into your bed of favorite couch and focus on what counts, besides giving yourself these mini vacations to separate the static from the signal of life and see the trees becoming the forest, instead of the forest becoming eventually, just that, a tree.