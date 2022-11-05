French Macaron reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain French Macaron.
French Macaron strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
French Macaron strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........9
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
The lineage to this strain is (Gelato 33 x French Cookies). Even though it's a heavy indica leaning hybrid it does give an initial heady cerebral high accompanied by a full on Indica body stone and soon after comes a trip to dream town cuz this shit will knock you out if you pick up some top shelf quality w/THC at 27% and higher.
r........3
September 9, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
AZ Nectar Farms Kief - FRENCH MACARON —————————— • 16.12% THC • Bought as pre-roll • Tastes Amazing!! ❤️Like mini Twizzlers🤤 • Still waiting for it to take my ankle/foot pain away. • Smoked a gram to myself, high lasted an hr. • The next day: I felt amazing! • Deff buying this again
x........7
January 24, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Uplifted
A very strong THC level - the sample I had tested at 29% THC and less than 1% CBD, so this is really a very strong but interesting Indica. It has a very familiar body and mind relaxing-component, like a benzodiazepine. The only mind effect, besides allowing you to compartmentalize and help dismiss the anxious, over-zealous and -fatigued reactions and vulnerability to the pathogens of others’ in your life, while you drift deeper into your bed of favorite couch and focus on what counts, besides giving yourself these mini vacations to separate the static from the signal of life and see the trees becoming the forest, instead of the forest becoming eventually, just that, a tree.
r........e
June 29, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Im a little new to smoking cannabis, only have been smoking for about a year, ive tried many strains and this one is problaly the best ive tried yet. This gave me an experience almost as incredible as the first time i got high, even tho it was about 8 months ago and ive gotten high many times in between, it felt like heaven when and I really recommend it. This is also one of the 2 strains ive tried in many that have helped me achieve amazing sleep.
s........5
May 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Very good high. After a few puffs I had to compose myself. Nice heavy high. Helps with anxiety pain and overall feeling of well being. Being in chronic pain this is good stuff.
k........k
October 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Dry mouth
got me so lit. my tongue was numb. i couldn’t feel my face. #staylit
c........9
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely a strain I will continue to smoke. I got a little cinnamon when first lit. that went away for the most part. taste like Cookie Crisp cereal. Over all pretty nice strain. you will definitely chill and focus till it slaps you in the face and you become one with whatever seat or bed you're in..
u........f
January 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I can't say enough about this strain. I got the flower as well as the dab, and I was blown away with how good it was. from the flavor to the high, everything about it was amazing. I went back to the dispensary with my brother today to get as much as we could. When I first got it home, I only had the chance to take two puffs before having to take a call, and by the time I got off the phone, I was blowed. best bud and dab I have ever had!