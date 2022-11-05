I can't say enough about this strain. I got the flower as well as the dab, and I was blown away with how good it was. from the flavor to the high, everything about it was amazing. I went back to the dispensary with my brother today to get as much as we could. When I first got it home, I only had the chance to take two puffs before having to take a call, and by the time I got off the phone, I was blowed. best bud and dab I have ever had!

1 person found this helpful helpful report