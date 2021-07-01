French Toast reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain French Toast.
French Toast strain effects
French Toast strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
g........3
July 1, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This strain looks awesome! Hints of purple, with nice frosty kief all over, and little brown hairs everywhere… A sweet eggy smell with warming spices mixed in, and maybe just a touch of anise. The weed just seemed to proliferate in my grinder and almost had my blunt wrap busting at the seem! The flavor was like egg custard mixed with churros. A nice mellow body and helped me relax after a long day at work.
C........i
August 26, 2021
Aka: "French toast crunch". A cross of a secret GSC Phenotype x Kush Mints #3, The strain smells and tastes like french toast. The kind that uses fake high fructose corn syrup, imitation vanilla extract, butter, and ground cinnamon/nutmeg you can find in a grocery store spice shelf. You can taste the eggs, cream, bread, vanilla, and cinnamon. A truly unique strain worthy of smoking. A relaxing Indica for when you want to chill.
C........7
June 25, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very tasty its my new favourite. Dense nugs and fairly potent with long lasting effects!
s........1
September 2, 2022
This strain is very potent and wouldn’t suggest for a newbie. For myself I have fibromyalgia and my spine is Disintegrating and my knees continue to need surgeries and shots just to walk. This strain is very potent and from the first hit my body had full relaxation all of my muscles loosened up at once I felt more like a pillow then a person who is in constant pain. This will couch look you.. This is my miracle strain to live daily with just enough relief to get things done that I normally could not do because of the pain throughout my body. Doesn’t cure my problem however I forget how broken I am and I take care of what I need to take care of.The taste is delicious with hints of diesel and sweetness. The taste is hard to explain it is just one of those strains that from first to last her and exhale it never changes a hoe delicious it taste.Tasty from inhale to exhale. This is extremely good for pain/PTSD and mood/ depression as far as I have experienced.
i........x
November 11, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Loving it so far. Very high THC effect. But no anxiety. Not too hard on the appetite. Euphoric and totally chill is how it makes me feel. In my opinion, it stands above the crowd.
n........5
November 6, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Got this from my local dispensary at 21% THC, cultivated by Good Day Farm. Nice, dense frosty nugs with red hairs. Cured well and tastes great! Kind of earthy and sweet at first. The high is nice and mellow. I do not feel intense couch lock, but I definitely feel relaxed. I typically prefer a more intense, stoney, crawl your ass into bed kinda high...but this is alright, I'm not disappointed. Can definitely tell it's a hybrid. Would buy again.
s........0
July 26, 2022
Sleepy
Talkative
Wouldn’t recommend. Amplified bad thoughts and made me paranoid.
P........8
December 26, 2021
Relaxed
Talkative
Great for cramps.. Couple hits and the pain went away