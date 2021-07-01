This strain is very potent and wouldn’t suggest for a newbie. For myself I have fibromyalgia and my spine is Disintegrating and my knees continue to need surgeries and shots just to walk. This strain is very potent and from the first hit my body had full relaxation all of my muscles loosened up at once I felt more like a pillow then a person who is in constant pain. This will couch look you.. This is my miracle strain to live daily with just enough relief to get things done that I normally could not do because of the pain throughout my body. Doesn’t cure my problem however I forget how broken I am and I take care of what I need to take care of.The taste is delicious with hints of diesel and sweetness. The taste is hard to explain it is just one of those strains that from first to last her and exhale it never changes a hoe delicious it taste.Tasty from inhale to exhale. This is extremely good for pain/PTSD and mood/ depression as far as I have experienced.