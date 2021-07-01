French Toast
aka Stuffed French Toast
French Toast is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Paris OG and Face Off OG. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Toast is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us French Toast effects make them feel hungry, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose French Toast when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. French Toast features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy butter. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed French Toast, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
French Toast strain effects
French Toast strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
