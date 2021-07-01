This strain looks awesome! Hints of purple, with nice frosty kief all over, and little brown hairs everywhere… A sweet eggy smell with warming spices mixed in, and maybe just a touch of anise. The weed just seemed to proliferate in my grinder and almost had my blunt wrap busting at the seem! The flavor was like egg custard mixed with churros. A nice mellow body and helped me relax after a long day at work.