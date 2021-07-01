stock photo similar to French Toast
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%

French Toast

aka Stuffed French Toast

French Toast is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Paris OG and Face Off OG. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Toast is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us French Toast effects make them feel hungry, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose French Toast when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. French Toast features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy butter. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed French Toast, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

French Toast strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Loading...

Giggly

French Toast strain helps with

  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
French Toast strain reviews41

July 1, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This strain looks awesome! Hints of purple, with nice frosty kief all over, and little brown hairs everywhere… A sweet eggy smell with warming spices mixed in, and maybe just a touch of anise. The weed just seemed to proliferate in my grinder and almost had my blunt wrap busting at the seem! The flavor was like egg custard mixed with churros. A nice mellow body and helped me relax after a long day at work.
17 people found this helpful
August 26, 2021
Aka: "French toast crunch". A cross of a secret GSC Phenotype x Kush Mints #3, The strain smells and tastes like french toast. The kind that uses fake high fructose corn syrup, imitation vanilla extract, butter, and ground cinnamon/nutmeg you can find in a grocery store spice shelf. You can taste the eggs, cream, bread, vanilla, and cinnamon. A truly unique strain worthy of smoking. A relaxing Indica for when you want to chill.
16 people found this helpful
June 25, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Very tasty its my new favourite. Dense nugs and fairly potent with long lasting effects!
11 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight