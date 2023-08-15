Fried Ice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fried Ice.
Fried Ice strain effects
Fried Ice reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
G........6
August 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain helped my anxiety Tremendously. It’s a heavy hitter & a Creeper. Starts with a head buzz till about 10minuets after smoking was I in a full fledged body high couchlocked to my work chair in and out of the most blissful rest/sleep. Perfect for anxiety, Pain Relief, & Depression. Very uplifting & Sensually relaxing
s........2
May 18, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
It's actually called Fried Ice Cream by LIT Farms,or Fade Co. as they're now called in AZ. It does wonders with the amount of pain relief and relaxation for anxiety,PTSD,restlessness and other stuff.
S........c
November 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great indica with awesome flavor!!
d........n
June 30, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
I smoke this a half hour before bed and sleep awesome. This cultivar was labeled “Fried Ice Cream” I will definitely get a hold of some seeds.
M........g
October 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I go to this strain when I need sleep. Start off with light head buzz then you ease into a relaxed state. You totally forget about the worries of the day.
Z........3
July 12, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Gasolina 🔥