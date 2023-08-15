Fried Ice
Fried Ice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Mints and Runtz strains. This strain is 14% sativa and 86% indica. Fried Ice is a strain of mysterious origins that has a high myrcene and linalool content, which gives it a musky and earthy aroma. Fried Ice is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Fried Ice effects include feeling relaxed, pain-free, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fried Ice when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Fried Ice features flavors like creamy, sweet, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is also found in mangoes, lemongrass, and thyme. The average price of Fried Ice typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Fried Ice is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and sticky buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fried Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Fried IceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fried Ice strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fried Ice products near you
Similar to Fried Ice near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—