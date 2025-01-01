Fritter Fuel is a balanced hybrid bred by Spaceman Seed Co., made from a genetic cross of Motorbreath 15 x Apple Fritter. This strain runs the gamut of umami flavors and aromas, with notes of diesel, chemical funk, garlic, baked apples and dough. It won two trophies at the 2024 Errl Cup for hybrid flower and outdoor flower categories. Fritter Fuel provides both an upbeat headrush and soothing body buzz, ideal for consumers and patients who need to unwind or address chronic pain and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fritter Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.