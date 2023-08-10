stock photo similar to Motorbreath 15
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Motorbreath 15

aka Motorbreath #15

Motorbreath 15 is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Motorbreath 15 has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Jimmy Nitz of Pisces Genetics. Motorbreath 15 is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Motorbreath 15 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Motorbreath 15 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Pisces Genetics, Motorbreath 15 features flavors like diesel, chemical, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Motorbreath 15 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Motorbreath 15 is a potent and flavorful strain that has a gassy and earthy aroma and flavor, with hints of citrus and spice. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Motorbreath 15 is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motorbreath 15, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Motorbreath 15

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Motorbreath 15 strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Happy

Motorbreath 15 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Motorbreath 15 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Motorbreath 15 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Motorbreath 15 strain reviews18

August 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
picked up this strain from a organic grower in Utah's medical cannabis "pharmacy". This strain is very gassy and stoney leaning on the Indica side for me. using a Plenty vaporizer from Storz & Bickel this strain melts away pain and PTSD symptoms. I don't know where my life would be without Cannabis very thankful.
10 people found this helpful
September 9, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I was so high everytime my heart beat my whole body beat with it
7 people found this helpful
December 21, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Got this in Shatter from my Pharmacy here in Northern Utah and I was very impressed with this, and for having a high medical tolerance this strain has melted my nerve pain made me able to be more active and not to mention my Crohn's is kept at bay. Very tasty and strong. It's definitely in my top ten now.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight