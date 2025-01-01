Front Yard is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Fields and Golden Goat. This strain was designed to be grown outdoors in a discreet and low-maintenance way, as it blends in well with other plants and flowers. Front Yard has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine and spice. It produces a balanced high that is uplifting, euphoric, and relaxing. Front Yard is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Front Yard effects include happy, creative, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Front Yard when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by an unknown breeder, Front Yard features flavors like strawberry, citrus, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Front Yard typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Front Yard is a rare and unique strain that can be enjoyed in any outdoor setting, whether it’s a hike, a picnic, or a backyard barbecue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Front Yard, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







