  3. Strawberry Fields
Indica

4.6 159 reviews

Strawberry Fields

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Strawberry Fields
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

Effects

Show all

115 people reported 736 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 29%
Sleepy 26%
Stress 33%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 6%
Headache 5%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

159

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Fields

