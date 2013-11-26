ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Goat
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Golden Goat

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 1257 reviews

Golden Goat

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 25 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1257 reviews

Golden Goat
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

882 people reported 6775 effects
Happy 61%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,257

Show all

Avatar for forabetterfreeworld
Member since 2014
I decided to visit a local dispensary here in Denver. I am not from this area and haven't smoked in over 7 years. I am a normal individual working a well paying job, but I have serious stress and anxiety issues that I refuse to go get drugs from the doctors, so before I went back to my state I decid...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for kaywesttt
Member since 2015
To be honest this strain is the closest feeling to being on MDMA like seriously. I was so happy on this strain that I studied , called family members I usually wouldn't call and had endlessly beautiful conversations with friends. BTW IM A 8 year straight LA smoker.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for wfdd
Member since 2013
The Happiest High that I have ever had. Great balance between head and body. Perfect Hybrid. Sativa start to it, almost psychedelic then evens out. DO NOT DRIVE!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHungryUplifted
Avatar for myleaflyaccount
Member since 2012
The golden goat high is quite distinctive for me. It has three distinct phases: 1) the come-up, which is extremely energetic and creative - you will want to move around, talk to people, or get started on/complete a project you're supposed to be doing 2) the peak, which is euphoria. It isn't a sati...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for pulsepush
Member since 2016
Very nice sativa. I say that because I don't get the bouncies from it. It's muted happiness, a calm reckoning of self and direction. I say burn this when you're really having a shite day/week/month/year it will lift you up, dust you off, and send you back into the fight with a fresh perspective. I s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Golden Goat nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Golden Goat nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
Golden Goat
First strain child
Golden Calyx
child
Second strain child
Goat Head
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Golden Goat

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Golden Goat nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Golden Goat cannabis
Tips for growing Golden Goat cannabis
8 High-Energy Strains to Balance That Huge Thanksgiving Feast
8 High-Energy Strains to Balance That Huge Thanksgiving Feast
Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink
Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink
The 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup Winning Concentrates
The 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup Winning Concentrates

Most popular in