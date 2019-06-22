Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Nice head high, but still a very chill strain, I can concentrate but still feel relaxed. A good true hybrid.
I spilt a gram with my partner and it hit us better than the last couple hybrids we’ve had, and we both have a good tolerance. Probably my new favorite up there with Dutch Treat and Blue Sh...
My wife wanted to try something new, so we picked up a gram from Uncle Ike’s White Center, by Phat Panda. She asked me to try it. Right now, she is in a giggling fit, lmao. Looking to take a load off and relax, this one is a good mood booster. So, I tried it as well, and at first I could feel it in ...