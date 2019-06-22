ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for HippyTreatz
Member since 2019
Just overall beautiful!! It has definitely removed someone from my top 5 best strains ever .
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for IndieOcelot
Member since 2014
Nice head high, but still a very chill strain, I can concentrate but still feel relaxed. A good true hybrid. I spilt a gram with my partner and it hit us better than the last couple hybrids we’ve had, and we both have a good tolerance. Probably my new favorite up there with Dutch Treat and Blue Sh...
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Devonvon
Member since 2018
💯⛽️⛽️🔥🔥🔥🔥
Avatar for ArtsyAngie82
Member since 2017
My wife wanted to try something new, so we picked up a gram from Uncle Ike’s White Center, by Phat Panda. She asked me to try it. Right now, she is in a giggling fit, lmao. Looking to take a load off and relax, this one is a good mood booster. So, I tried it as well, and at first I could feel it in ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for graceharmon
Member since 2015
Super yummy. A relaxed head space for the day, and the equivalent feeling of a bubble bath at the end of the day!
Avatar for typicalfriday
Member since 2019
tried this strain by specifically by Funky Monkey at 26% its sweet with a smooth hit and a heavy impact, just a happy relaxed high
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Wolf509
Member since 2019
This is some good shit, I have a high tolerance and 2 bowls got me filling it.🔥🔥🔥
HappyTingly
Avatar for BobCharlie
Member since 2018
A favorite to help with pain, stress, and headaches.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed