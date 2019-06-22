ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night. 

Avatar for ArtsyAngie82
Member since 2017
My wife wanted to try something new, so we picked up a gram from Uncle Ike’s White Center, by Phat Panda. She asked me to try it. Right now, she is in a giggling fit, lmao. Looking to take a load off and relax, this one is a good mood booster. So, I tried it as well, and at first I could feel it in ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Wolf509
Member since 2019
This is some good shit, I have a high tolerance and 2 bowls got me filling it.🔥🔥🔥
HappyTingly
Avatar for DeadassNugg
Member since 2017
This a good strain to play videos and listen music to.Really good sativa(hybrid),it’s good for beginners or for first good rip after long tolerance break.
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BobCharlie
Member since 2018
A favorite to help with pain, stress, and headaches.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kingaldo4
Member since 2019
This is a Indica dominant strain it’s very nice it can pack a super high amount of thc from 22-29% so you’ll be highhh but everybody should try this beautiful strain
HappyRelaxed
Lineage

Cherry Cookies
The White
