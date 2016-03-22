Frosted Freak is a Michigan hybrid that crosses Brand X with a long-lost sativa-dominant strain known as High Roller. She gets her name from the thick dusting of crystal resin that blankets its dense sage buds. With a citrus and piney mint flavor, Frosted Freak delivers potent effects that relax muscles, encourage the appetite, and calm nerves.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.