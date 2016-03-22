ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Frosted Freak is a Michigan hybrid that crosses Brand X with a long-lost sativa-dominant strain known as High Roller. She gets her name from the thick dusting of crystal resin that blankets its dense sage buds. With a citrus and piney mint flavor, Frosted Freak delivers potent effects that relax muscles, encourage the appetite, and calm nerves.

    Avatar for jilld
    Member since 2015
    Oh yeah, this is my Favorite one!! I've. never seen such a chromoly crystaled up tricome strain like this one!! Looking like a mirror she shines so much, pure glamorous! Absolutely beautiful! And that is just how she looks, haven't even got to the dank smell of citrus & lemonade punch smell yet! ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for sagetut
    Member since 2014
    I found this strain at the Herbal Centre in Mt. Morris, Michigan. I see why it gets the name!! Super crystal covered buds! WOW!! The nugs are hard rock & has a light orange/lime skunky smell! They are a whitish color due to the tric production, very pretty! The smoke is gentle & smooth, with a nice ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for Medicalmite
    Member since 2016
    I suffer from PTSD & this medicine really helped with that. No panic attacks yesterday or today which is a big deal for me! Finding the right strain for this condition is difficult, some other kinds actually makes it worse, but not this Frosted Freak. It calmed me down & was relaxing, no paranoia, ...
    Reported
    feelings
    FocusedGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
    Avatar for Detriotdiesel1
    Member since 2016
    My girlfriend & I really enjoyed this one together, we laughed, & talked late into the night after medicating with this wonderful bud. Great smooth flavor, kinda minty & orange notes, very beautiful with great bag appeal. We just loved it
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedGigglyHappyTalkative
    Avatar for TWibert
    Member since 2015
    WOW, there's so many thing I could say about this beautifully tricomed bud. This is by far my most favorite strain. It has a never nice pungent smell, and the taste is just all around perfect. Every time I visit The Herbal Center in Mount Morris I ask for it by name, and I can honestly say I never l...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticGiggly
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Brand X
    parent
    Strain
    Frosted Freak

