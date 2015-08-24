ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.9 65 reviews

Brand X

aka The Ostipow Indica

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 65 reviews

Brand X

Brand X, also known as The Ostipow Indica, is a decades-old heirloom strain that hails from Michigan. Earthy pine aromas mingle with notes of hashy mint in a flavorful introduction to this indica's heavy full-body relaxation. The sedating effects come coupled with a hazy euphoric head buzz that leaves you floating in a blissful headspace for hours. Its buds grow into tightly compacted cones that exude thick layers of frosty resin in a show of Brand X’s high THC content.

Effects

37 people reported 280 effects
Sleepy 67%
Relaxed 64%
Happy 62%
Hungry 56%
Euphoric 18%
Pain 67%
Insomnia 59%
Stress 56%
Arthritis 32%
Cancer 32%
Dry eyes 18%
Dry mouth 13%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

65

This strain is perfect for those looking to treat anxiety. A great body relaxation accompanies the calm, near-sedate head high.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Stinky, this stuff smells of citrus, lemons that are rather hard nuggets that are dark green with bright orange pistils. Great effects, a little intense for minute, but planes off & ride that wave! In my case, right to the couch!
Hungry
Always love to find a family heirloom strain that kicks my insomnia away! Michigan strain found at the Michigan 12 mmmc
Relaxed
This is a well rounded strain, it is potent, stinky, hard & pretty! Like your girlfriend after... I can't write that! Ha! Pure Michigan genetics
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Pretty dank strain & learned this is from Michigan. That is nice to see at the club. I'm going to support this one for all her glory! 😎
GigglyHungry
