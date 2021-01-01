Loading…

Frosted Lemons

aka Frosted Lemonade

HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Talkative
Giggly
Focused

Frosted Lemons is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Frosted Lemons. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Frosted Lemons effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people reported 8 effects
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd

Frosted Lemons reviews2

