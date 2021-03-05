Loading…
Frosted Zinn reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosted Zinn.

Frosted Zinn effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people told us about effects:
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Frosted Zinn reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
25% of people taste the flavor diesel
Pepper
25% of people taste the flavor pepper
Pungent
25% of people taste the flavor pungent

