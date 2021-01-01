Loading…

Frosted Zinn

Hungry
Uplifted
Tingly
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Frosted Zinn is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Frosted Zinn. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Frosted Zinn effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 11 effects
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Frosted Zinn reviews4

