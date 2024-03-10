Frosty Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosty Gelato.
Frosty Gelato strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Frosty Gelato strain flavors
Frosty Gelato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........m
March 10, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Dizzy
Frosted Gelato has a good taste profile. Some sort of ice creamy, tart like taste with hints of spice and vanilla but is also earthy and overall it's a smooth smoke. It makes you focused and relaxed but also makes you feel giddy/wobbly... 💯👑🦁
D........7
September 28, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Picked up this Sativa pheno Monday and gave it a try today. Good daytime buzz that's energetic and clear. Got a good bit of work done and time flew by today. Made me pretty giggly at one time but never really made m hungry like most sativas. Great taste Gelato came through heavy.
o........2
September 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smells good, pretty mix of purple and green buds. Smooth tasty hit and exhale,
a........y
September 24, 2025
A nice smoke, smooth and tasty, giving an uplifting energetic hit. Most definitely a daytime smoke, unless you want to be up all night to get lucky.
f........4
February 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Super frosty nugs but not a lot of Kief yield. Smells and smokes great with spicy citrus notes. Found myself zoning out quite a bit on this strain.. very cerebral high but functional and stimulating. Pretty good !
k........5
October 9, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
potent strain even for the daily smoker. tastes good, spiced wood and earth tones, would buy again.
J........4
June 25, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
this is a fantastic strain highly recommend it
g........l
August 21, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
Its really good at getting me to sleep but makes my OCD tics like spaz out. ADHD-calming aspect is on point though.