Frosty Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Brain Damage. Frosty Gelato is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosty Gelato effects include uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosty Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and ADD/ADHD. Bred by Growers Choice seeds, Frosty Gelato features a pungent, earthy, and fruity aroma with flavors of sweet berries. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosty Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.