Fruit Kakez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruit Kakez.
Fruit Kakez strain effects
Fruit Kakez reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........7
August 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I bought a gram kart from trulieve And it’s one of my favorites so far . The sweetness is addicting for sure , and the high is such a perfectly balanced high you can basically do anything while on this . Take too much and you’ll be sleeping before you know it tho . It did make me appreciate and look at everything around me for the whole high . Everything looked more vibrant and important .
b........0
August 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
delicious! very fruity flavor, with a cakey/piney flavor on the exhale. as a 50/50 hybrid, both indica and sativa sides of this strain show through leaving you happy with a very balanced body-cerebral high. i got this strain in cartridge form, and the aroma of the cart was a bright and fruity smell. great strain for pain relief, and it’s good to use either before bed or just having a chill day
L........7
August 9, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
the taste is amazing
A........h
July 25, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Delicious and fruity! Sorta tastes like rainbow belts! The high creeps in and eases you onto the couch or, if you’re anything like me, the bed. As my friend Borat would say “Very Nice! I Like!”
m........0
September 14, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I love the taste very fruity and it's effects let me smoke through the day without getting overly tired or to hungry thay I'm eating or sleeping all day.