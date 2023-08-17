Fruit Kakez
Fruit Kakez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Key Lime Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruit Kakez has a creamy and smooth smoke that smells and tastes like sweet, fruity, and piney candy. Fruit Kakez is 23.80% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fruit Kakez effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fruit Kakez when dealing with symptoms associated with mood disorders, stress, chronic pain, and other conditions. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Fruit Kakez features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. The average price of Fruit Kakez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Fruit Kakez is a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your need for relaxation. It has a balanced and uplifting effect that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. Fruit Kakez is a great strain for socializing, watching a movie, or indulging in some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruit Kakez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fruit Kakez strain effects
