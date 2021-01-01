Loading…

Fruit Salad

aka Fruit Salad Diesel

HybridTHC 14%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Fruit Salad is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fruit Salad - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Fruit Salad reviews1

