Fruit Smash strain effects
Fruit Smash strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
K........0
January 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great strain. Big yeilds. Tasty as hell. Love it
J........1
June 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very uplifting and fun, a great strain for gaming.