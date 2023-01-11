Fruit Smash
Fruit Smash
Fsm
Sativa
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Diesel
Tropical
Fruit Smash effects are mostly energizing.
Fruit Smash is a 90% sativa hybrid cannabis strain that combines 9 lb Hammer and Juicy Fruit. Creator Jacob Postma, founder and CEO of Crown-Canna reports the strain has tropical fruit candy smell and taste with a fuel finish. The high-THC strain is reportedly cerebral, uplifting, and euphoric. Leave a review if you've had Fruit Smash.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Fruit SmashOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fruit Smash strain effects
Fruit Smash strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fruit Smash products near you
Similar to Fruit Smash near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Fruit Smash strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
K........0
January 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great strain. Big yeilds. Tasty as hell. Love it
J........1
June 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very uplifting and fun, a great strain for gaming.