Fruitopia reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruitopia.
Fruitopia strain effects
Fruitopia strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Fruitopia reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........h
August 28, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
A smooth smoke, gave me a sitting on the couch with a nice fire going and wrapped in a blanket mode. Arousal off the chart, and a sense of happiness surrounding me!
Y........8
June 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very relaxing and has a Sweet and Sour Berry/Citrus taste.
c........a
November 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
so, this is great if you want to relax, sit, and watch something. I'm happy and peaceful. It's fast-acting and I have a high tolerance. i will be rebuying it.
a........6
February 20, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
I read the comments on this strain yesterday and was thinking folks just be saying anything However, I’m currently smoking this bud and tryna figure out why I’m so AROUSED… Needless to say, I’ll be getting some more of this 🤣😅
b........g
October 11, 2023
Creative
Giggly
This strain tastes amazing!!!
z........r
December 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Strong but pleasant sour after-taste that lingers even after done consuming, incredible in joints the flavor comes through real well and smoked pure white ash
M........2
March 7, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Yo if you haven’t tried this strain yet please do!! It has a fruity flavor that hits your mouth like your eating a bowl of fruits 🔥 I still have a 3.5 left of it. I’ve been saving that for rainy days & smoking my other strains that’s how superb it is!
w........8
February 11, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Super sour! Was not expecting that! 🔥