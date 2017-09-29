ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fruity Widow
  4. Reviews

Fruity Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruity Widow.

Reviews

10

Avatar for APVA
Member since 2015
Tasty! Buds were tight and popcorn like. Fruity smell and flavor. Nice head high after 2 small bowl's. Seems to be a good day strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for OfficialVERT99
Member since 2019
Very accurate stats no cap
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Monsterkinz
Member since 2016
Very Strong, yummy strain. Keeps you feeling relaxed, happy and sharp. This is probably my new favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for greenwilly
Member since 2016
This is another excellent indica-dominant hybrid. Melts stress away, good for winding down and transitioning into a less stressful state. This is a powerful strain, so be careful, they don't call it fruity widow for nothing ! I found it more useful during evening / night hours opposed to morning / d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Fruity Widow
Avatar for OGorilla
Member since 2016
wow realy good strain, relaxing, making happy, a bit euphorie and uplifting
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jakes9101
Member since 2016
Smells and taste amazing. It's like smoking a joint of fruity pebbles!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mommabearskulls
Member since 2016
Nice couch melt that makes you smile while easing pain and stress. A happy go to for a movie and then sleep. Went back for more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy